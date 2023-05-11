(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Alexis Nicole Wilkins, the woman who pled guilty in the fentanyl overdose death of a Mitchell High School Student, was sentenced on Thursday, May 11 to 20 years in federal prison.

According to the plea agreement, a teen overdosed during class on Dec. 3, 2021 at Mitchell High School. Despite life-saving measures, the teen later died at the hospital. The El Paso County Coroner determined the cause of death was “fentanyl intoxication.”

Investigators spoke with two teen witnesses who were with the victim in the bathroom that morning, and learned from one of them that she and the victim had taken what they believed to be Percocet – an opioid pain medication containing oxycodone and acetaminophen.

After searching through Facebook messages between Wilkins and the teens, which proved that she sold them the pills and was aware the pills were not pharmaceutically legitimate, investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) conducted a search warrant on Wilkins’ home on West Portal Drive.

Officers located and seized over 100 blue pills that contained fentanyl. Investigators believed some of the pills were packaged for distribution. After the search warrant, Wilkins was charged with distribution resulting in death, which she pleaded guilty to in November of 2022.

After serving her 20 year sentence, Wilkins will also be under supervised release for three years.