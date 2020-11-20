Woman says she was drugged, sexually assaulted by homicide suspect ‘Psycho’

LAS SAUCES, Colo. (KDVR) — Imagine seeing the mugshot of a man who drugged and sexually assaulted you plastered across national television, wanted for homicide. The trauma of that experience is what one Colorado woman says she had to relive when the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced a warrant for the arrest of Adre Baroz in connection to the discovery of three sets of human remains in the San Luis Valley in southern Colorado.

“I went to class and everyone was talking about it, and I freaked out,” she said.

The woman spoke to the FOX31 Problem Solvers on the condition of anonymity.

Baroz, commonly known as “Psycho,” was arrested Thursday at a motel in Gallup, New Mexico. He faces charges of first-degree homicide, first-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping.

“I wasn’t really shocked because he actually threatened to kill me if I told anyone. So I mean, I figured he’s probably done it before,” said the woman.

The woman says she came into contact with Baroz two years ago at a New Year’s Eve party.

“We went and I don’t remember much after that. I mean, I remember waking up in between, and I know they were putting a needle in my arm and then I passed out again, and then I kind of woke up the next morning freaked out,” she said.

Her claim is Baroz drugged her with methamphetamines and other substances, and sexually assaulted her that night.

Court documents show Baroz was charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor related to sexual assault and drugging a victim on New Year’s Day 2019.

The district attorney dropped the four felony charges, and Baroz pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault, according to court paperwork.

“Even today I still have horrible anxiety,” the woman said. “I don’t know, ever since he threatened to come after me and stuff, I was always watching my back, I was nervous at work, I had to have escorts and everything.”