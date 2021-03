COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the woman who robbed an eastern Colorado Springs bank Saturday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. at the First Bank at Constitution Avenue and Powers Boulevard. The woman presented a demand note to a teller and got away with cash, according to police.

Police said this is the 12th bank robbery in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were seven.