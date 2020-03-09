Woman robbed at western Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was robbed while returning to her home in western Colorado Springs early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the robbery happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home on Colorado Avenue near the intersection with 14th Street. The victim had arrived home and was about to go inside when three armed men confronted her, according to police. When she tried to escape into her home, the men forced their way in and assaulted her, according to police.

The robbers held the woman at gunpoint, forcefully stole items from her, and left, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested.