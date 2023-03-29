(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman was running a large-scale drug operation on the City’s north side before her arrest on Friday, March 24, according to an arrest affidavit from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

A months-long undercover operation by CSPD resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old Darcie Eshom and two others on numerous drug-related charges.

Law enforcement began an investigation into Eshom in December of 2022, after complaints of a home in the 2600 block of Legend Drive in Briargate possibly being involved in illegal narcotics distribution. After a months-long investigation and undercover operation by CSPD, Eshom was arrested on new charges of Unlawful Distribution and numerous drug felonies, though the affidavit reveals the scale of her operation and her previous history of narcotics involvement.

The arrest affidavit details the operation by narcotics detectives, in which undercover detectives met with Eshom at a self-storage facility off of East Woodmen Road, as well as a King Soopers parking lot on Woodmen and Hartsel Drive.

At these meet-ups, Eshom sold hundreds of fentanyl pills as well as Ziploc bags of methamphetamine, weighed by the quarter-pound. Detectives attested that Eshom offered on numerous occasions to provide larger quantities, which CSPD said evidenced she had large scale sources providing narcotics.

The arrest affidavit also delineated Eshom’s criminal history, which dates back at least a decade, and includes convictions for Reckless Endangerment and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, from 2011 and 2013 respectively, as well as eight pending charges from 2022, including Possession with Intent to Distribute, weapons offenses, Illegal Use of a Credit Card/Fraud, Motor Vehicle Theft, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Eshom was arrested at the King Soopers on Hartsel Drive during a scheduled meet-up with undercover detectives, and was charged with additional drug possession and distribution charges. She is due for a first appearance in El Paso County Court on April 5.