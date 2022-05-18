COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police were sent out to Mohawk Drive, located southwest of 19th and Mesa, on a home invasion in progress Tuesday afternoon.

The person who called said a woman had started kicking at her neighbor’s door, trying to get inside.

According to CSPD, another neighbor tried to stop her – but the woman assaulted him, then used a rock to break a window and get inside the house.

There, police say, the woman grabbed “property” and ran off. Officers were able to find her and, “after a brief struggle,” take her into custody.

The person she is accused of assaulted had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police say the property this woman stole was returned to its rightful owner.