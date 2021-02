COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was shot and injured in a western Colorado Springs home Monday night, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Oak Valley Drive, which is off Allegheny Drive north of Ute Valley Park. The victim sustained a gunshot wound and other injuries, according to police.

Police said the suspect left before officers arrived.

No other information about circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.