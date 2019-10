COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting in northwestern Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. during a disturbance at a home on Champagne Drive, which is in the area of 30th Street and Flying W Ranch Road. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said they have not identified the suspect or suspects.