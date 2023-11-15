(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, Nov. 14, in a landmark verdict, a jury found 27-year-old Katariina Gibson guilty in a jail fentanyl distribution case.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), Gibson was linked to the death of her cellmate, 44-year-old Renee Lowrance, who was found unresponsive in her jail cell. Her death was later determined to have been caused by fentanyl intoxication.

Gibson was found guilty of two felony charges on Tuesday including; Proximate Cause of Death by Unlawful Distribution and Introducing Contraband in the 2nd Degree after the death of Lowrance on Jan. 20, 2023.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal coordinated his investigative efforts in collaboration with the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Metro Vice Narcotics and Criminal Intelligence Units, to identify the fentanyl supplier.

“Ms. Lowrance was in my jail, but she is a victim,” said Sheriff Roybal. “It is my duty to protect the life, liberty, and the constitutional rights of all citizens. I hope [Tuesday’s] verdict sends a strong, resounding message, if you bring illicit drugs and contraband into my jail, you will be held accountable.”

Sheriff Roybal went on to thank his team and law enforcement partners, as well as 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen and his office.

“People who distribute narcotics are dealing death,” said District Attorney Michael Allen. “That’s why my office is focused on dedicating resources and efforts in order to successfully prosecute this case and others like it.”

Gibson is set to appear in El Paso County District Court on Jan. 31 for sentencing.

“Our sincere, continued condolences to Ms. Lowrance’s family and friends. We hope today’s verdict brings closure and peace,” said Sheriff Roybal and District Attorney Allen.