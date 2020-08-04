Woman found dead on Highway 24 identified

Law enforcement on the scene of a closure on Highway 24 west of Manitou Springs Friday morning. / Joe Swanson - FOX21 News

CASCADE, Colo. — Deputies have identified the woman who was found dead on Highway 24 near Cascade last week.

The victim has been identified as Dedrea Duncan, 22.

Deputies said around 6 a.m. Friday, someone called to report a person laying on the side of Highway 24 between Cave of the Winds and Cascade. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead.

Deputies are investigating the death as a homicide. They said they are still working to determine who may have been involved, but they don’t feel there is any threat to the community.

Anyone with information that may help the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 719-520-6666.

