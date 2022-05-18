COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman found dead in Colorado Springs’ Rampart Park has been identified as 32-year-old Abigail Miller of Dayton, Ohio, according to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

Colorado Springs Police have classified Miller’s death as a homicide and “a random act of violence.”

It happened on Saturday, May 14 at about 10:30 p.m. CSPD said they responded to 8270 Lexington Drive where Miller’s body was discovered.

For now, police say, no suspect has been identified. CSPD says there is “no known, immediate specific danger to the community.”

Miller’s death is the 20th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. At this time last year, the CSPD investigated 17 homicides.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.