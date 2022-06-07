PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is reporting it has begun investigating a homicide.

According to PPD, a woman’s body was found during a welfare check on May 31 in the 3000 block of N. Elizabeth.

The Pueblo Coroner has identified the woman as 33-year-old Chelsea Longshore or Pueblo. She died of a gunshot wound.

Initially, detectives began investigating the incident as a suspicious death, but the investigation is now being classified as a homicide.



If you have any information on this incident, contact Detective Cardona 719-240-0130 or the

Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo

Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.crimestoppers.com. If your information

leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.