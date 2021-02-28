Woman found dead at crash scene in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The death of a woman who was found at the scene of a crash in central Colorado Springs early Saturday morning is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Police said just before 4 a.m., they got a call about a crash on South Chelton Loop, which is in the area of Platte Avenue and Chelton Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead of a gunshot wound.

Police are still working to determine the circumstances of the woman’s death. Right now, they are investigating it as a homicide. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).