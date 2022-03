PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman is dead and a man is in custody after Pueblo police were called to a shooting early Monday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to Riverside Bar and Grill after shots were fired.

4021 Jerry Murphy Road, Pueblo

Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit were also called to the scene. The case is currently under investigation.

The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications have been made.