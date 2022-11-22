(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a woman on Monday in connection to a string of thefts that spanned Pueblo and Pueblo West, after she crashed a stolen truck into other cars and ran from deputies.

PCSO said a detective was able to apprehend 37-year-old Lynette A. Baca-Maldonado after she crashed that stolen truck into two other cars, and led the detective on a short foot chase on Pueblo’s East Side.

PCSO said detectives had been searching for a white 2005 GM Sierra truck that was reported stolen on Nov. 12 in Pueblo West, and subsequently used in thefts of fuel, tools, and a utility trailer from multiple businesses in north and east Pueblo County. The thefts were reported from Nov. 15 through early Monday morning, Nov. 21, PCSO said.

According to PCSO, at about 2:15 p.m. on Monday, a detective saw the stolen truck in the area of Fourth Street and Merritt Court, just west of Highway 50, on the eastern edge of Pueblo City limits. A patrol sergeant tried to pull the truck over, but it sped away from the stop. The deputy followed the truck, which was later determined to be driven by Baca-Maldonado.

Baca-Maldonado then crashed the truck into another car near the intersection of Fourth Street and Fountain Avenue, sending the driver of the other car to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After that collision, PCSO said Baca-Maldonado continued to drive across the intersection, where she drove the truck into an unoccupied parked car. Baca-Maldonado got out of the truck and ran but was quickly caught by a PCSO deputy.

“This was great work by our detectives and deputies to locate this truck and to make an arrest in these ongoing thefts,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “We expect there to be additional arrests made as we continue to investigate these crimes.”

Baca-Maldonado was arrested for Vehicular Eluding, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Reckless Driving, Failing to Notify Police of a Traffic Accident, and other traffic offenses. She has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Lynette A. Baca-Maldonado mugshot, Courtesy: PCSO

The truck Baca-Maldonado was driving matched the description of a truck seen on security camera footage from recent thefts at Montano Concrete, Corsentino Construction, Drury Brothers Roofing, and the St. Charles Mesa Water District.

PCSO said a search is underway for additional suspects in connection to these crimes. Anyone with information about any of these crimes is asked to contact PCSO at (719)583-6250, or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-STOP (7867). You can also submit a tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com