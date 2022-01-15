Woman chased, gunned down in front of Pueblo Dollar General

PUEBLO, Colo. – A woman is dead after police say she was chased and gunned down in front of a business Friday night.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., Pueblo police were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 818 E. 4th Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot to death.

According to police, the suspect chased the victim from the parking lot into the store while he was shooting at her.

The suspect is described as a muscular White or Hispanic man last seen wearing dark gray jacket, dark gray baseball hat, red undershirt, and gray shoes with white trim on bottom.

Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department’ Crimes Against Persons Section are investigating this

case as a homicide.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office when appropriate

notifications have been made.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Detective Torres at (719) 320-6037 or Pueblo

police dispatch at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP

(542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.