Woman carjacked in eastern Colorado Springs parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the woman who carjacked another woman in an eastern Colorado Springs parking lot Monday night.

Police said it happened around 9 p.m. in a parking lot on Apollo Village Circle, which is in the area of Airport Road and Murray Boulevard. The victim was parking her car when the suspect approached, showed a gun, and had the victim get out of the car, according to police.

The suspect took the car and left in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made.