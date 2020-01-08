Woman carjacked at gunpoint in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the three people who stole a woman’s car at gunpoint in central Colorado Springs Tuesday evening.

Police said the carjacking happened around 7 p.m. in the area of Kiowa Street and Logan Avenue, which is just north of Memorial Park. The victim was not physically hurt in the robbery, according to police.

The stolen car is a red 2006 Honda CRV with Colorado license plate number CXZ 947.

Anyone with information about the crime, or the location of the car, is asked to notify police immediately.