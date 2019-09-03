Woman attacked, robbed at northern Colorado Springs store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was attacked and robbed in the area of the Chapel Hills Mall Monday evening.

Police said the robbery happened around 6 p.m. A woman was walking into a department store when a man grabbed her from behind and forced her to the ground, according to police. He then forcefully took the woman’s purse and phone.

Police said the suspect, who was described only as a tall, skinny man, ran east through the parking lot. Officers checked the area, but could not find him.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.