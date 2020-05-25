Woman arrested in Widefield shooting

Valerie Coes / El Paso County Sheriff's Office

WIDEFIELD, Colo. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person critically injured in Widefield early Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said around 1:30 a.m., they got a call about a domestic dispute at a home on Harvard Street. When deputies arrived, they found a gunshot victim inside the home. The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The suspect, 50-year-old Valerie Coes, was arrested on the scene. She is charged with attempted second-degree murder, assault, and felony menacing.

