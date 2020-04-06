Woman arrested in Las Animas County shooting

TRINIDAD, Colo. — A woman was arrested after she allegedly shot and injured a man west of Trinidad Saturday afternoon, according to the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said around 5 p.m. Saturday, they got a call about a woman who had collapsed in a field and was armed with a rifle. The incident happened in the Boncarbo area west of Trinidad.

When deputies arrived, the woman, who was not injured, told them she had shot a man, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies went to the place where the shooting happened and found the victim lying in the driveway. He was taken to the hospital in Trinidad, then airlifted to Parkview Medical Center.

The woman, 60-year-old Vanessa Polk, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault, and domestic violence.