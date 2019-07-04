Woman arrested in connection with hit-and-run crash in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Pueblo last month, according to police.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. June 26 at the intersection of Mesa Avenue and Evans Avenue. Police said the other driver sustained serious injury. A nearby business was also damaged.

Police identified the suspect as Jessica Hunyadi, 31. She was arrested Wednesday on unrelated warrants, according to police. She is now facing additional charges in connection with the crash.