Woman arrested in connection to 7-Eleven shooting in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — On Monday, Fountain Police arrested a second person in connection to a 7-Eleven shooting last week.

Police say 18-year-old Hayli Spencer was arrested and is accused of bringing her 1-year old child to an illegal drug deal at the gas station. Spencer faces charges of first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, possession with intent to distribute (marijuana), and child abuse. She has been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Investigators also arrested 21-year-old Domacio Ohlsen-Aragon and he faces similar charges as Spencer.

Courtesy of Fountain Police Department

The shooting took place around 12:20 p.m. on May 26 at the 7-Eleven at 7725 Fountain Mesa Road. Two teenagers were shot and taken to a hospital. The 14-year-old was released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 19-year-old is in stable condition.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to these investigations is asked to call the Fountain Police Department at (719) 390-5555; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477