Woman arrested in Colorado Springs road rage incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman is facing multiple charges after she hit a victim’s car and several fences after a possible road rage incident in Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Brookside Street and South Corona Avenue. The victim told police a woman had tried to run her off the road, and was now behind her, repeatedly backing up and then hitting the back of the victim’s car.

When officers arrived and tried to contact the suspect, she drove away, according to police. She eventually went off the side of the road and hit several fences before coming to a stop.

Police said they found a small child unrestrained in the suspect’s car. The child was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

The suspect was jailed on multiple charges related to this incident, as well as several unrelated felony warrants, according to police.