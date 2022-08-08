CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) has arrested a woman after she falsely reported a suspicious package and bomb threat.

Just after noon on Monday, CCPD officers responded to the 3200 block of Justice Center Road, near the intersection of Grandview Avenue, on a report of a suspicious package.

When officers arrived, they found a woman carrying an unknown black bag. CCPD said the result of the investigation led to the arrest of 48-year-old Janel Armstrong of Cañon City. She is charged with false reporting of an explosive device, third degree criminal trespass, and second degree criminal tampering.

Armstrong is due in court in Fremont County on August 15.