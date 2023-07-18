(CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo.) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a series of bombing and shooting threats made in Crowley County in 2022.

According to the Crowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on June 27, 2022, several people in Crowley County received text messages threatening that if 16th Judicial District Court Judge Richard Medina and Crowley County Sheriff Terry Reeves did not step down, “innocent people are going to be hurt or killed.”

The original post on CCSO’s Facebook page contains the message many community members received (warning, the threat contains strong language), and the threat specified that local businesses, homes, and certain people would be the target of a bombing or a shooting. CCSO said more messages were later sent with the same intent.

The Sheriff’s Office immediately launched an investigation into the threats, and in July 2022, forwarded a criminal case to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) with one named suspect.

On July 12, 2023, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Chelsea Minjarez in connection to the threats. Minjarez was taken into custody by CCSO on Monday, July 17, 2023, and later transferred into federal custody.