(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A woman has been arrested after the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) responded to multiple fires in the city over the weekend, all allegedly intentionally started by the same woman.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, reports were received of a fire in the 1300 block of East Abriendo Avenue. Within approximately 30 minutes, PFD and PPD responded to approximately eight fires including houses, businesses, a car, bushes, and a fence.

PPD said witnesses in the area were able to provide a description of the woman suspected in the fires, along with photos and videos and her direction of travel. While searching the area, officers spotted a woman matching the witness description leaving an alley near the intersection of Aqua Avenue and Wyoming Avenue.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

The investigation revealed that the woman, 30-year-old Sarah Moseley, had a torch and several other lighters in her possession. In addition, the last fire that was put out was extinguished in the alley where Moseley had just left when police contacted her.

PPD said witnesses positively identified Moseley, and she was taken into custody on charges of First Degree Arson. Following her arrest, there were no other fires reported, PPD said.