Woman arrested for allegedly killing, attempting to kill two people

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A woman was found dead in a home on Maxwell Street in the Stratmoor neighborhood.

On Saturday, at approximately 10:52 a.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call about a shooting in the area of I-25 and S. Academy Blvd.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a dead woman. The investigation revealed that during the incident, at least one shot had been fired at a second victim.

The suspect was still on scene when deputies arrived and has been identified as 58-year-old Rhaiyanna Earley, according to the EPCSO.

She was taken into custody and has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on the charges of First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder.

EPCSO said the identity of the victim will be released after the coroner notifies the family.

This is the ninth homicide in Unincorporated El Paso County in 2020. This time last year, there were four.