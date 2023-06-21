(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested 29-year-old Jami Gurule after detectives found her allegedly in possession of Fentanyl and stolen items.

CSPD said on Wednesday, June 21 at around 9:54 a.m. officers were looking for repeat offenders in area hotels near Voyager Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. Detectives found Gurule who had outstanding warrants sitting in her car.

After officers contacted Gurule they found fentanyl in her possession and a variety of stolen items from local stores in her car.