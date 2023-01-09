(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested three teens and an adult woman after the teens threatened others with rifles, and the weapons were found to be illegally in the woman’s possession.

PPD said on Friday, Jan. 6, officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Carteret Avenue, east of the Colorado State Fairgrounds, on a menacing call. When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, who said he was dropping off a relative to a home when three teen boys outside the home began yelling threats at him.

When the victim told the boys to leave him alone, two of them pulled rifles and pointed them at the victim, threatening to shoot him and his dog.

PPD said officers set up a perimeter around the house and attempted to contact the boys inside the home, but there was no answer. Announcements were made for the boys to leave the home, but they refused.

While officers were working on a search warrant for the house, Marci Monet, a relative of two of the teens, arrived and convinced the teens to leave the home, where they were arrested without incident.

While officers were outside the house, PPD said additional teens came forward and reported being threatened by the same suspects prior to the initial incident.

PPD said a search warrant was executed on the home on Saturday, Jan. 7, which revealed multiple guns, including two pistols, two rifles, several airsoft and replica guns, rifle scopes, ammunition, and other related weapon accessories. PPD added that all of the guns were loaded and none had been reported stolen.

Follow up information revealed that Monet and one of the teens were the only people living in the home where the menacing call took place, and Monet is currently under probation for a felony. Her previous conviction qualifies her for a Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO) arrest, and she was also taken into custody.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Monet was taken to the Pueblo County Judicial Center and booked on charges of POWPO, Restraining Order Violation, Child Abuse, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. PPD also said one of the teens has also been named a suspect in two other felony menacing cases and one Illegal Discharge of a Firearm case in the last 13 months.