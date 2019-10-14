Closings and Delays
Manitou Springs SD 14

Woman arrested after stabbing at Colorado Springs bar

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was arrested after she stabbed another woman at a central Colorado Springs bar overnight, according to police.

Police said the stabbing happened around midnight at the Finish Line Lounge on Union Boulevard. Two women got into a fight, and one of them cut the other with a knife, according to police.

The victim sustained a cut to her head, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said a bar employee detained the suspect, Lena Craycraft, until officers arrived. She was arrested without further incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories