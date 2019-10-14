Woman arrested after stabbing at Colorado Springs bar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was arrested after she stabbed another woman at a central Colorado Springs bar overnight, according to police.

Police said the stabbing happened around midnight at the Finish Line Lounge on Union Boulevard. Two women got into a fight, and one of them cut the other with a knife, according to police.

The victim sustained a cut to her head, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said a bar employee detained the suspect, Lena Craycraft, until officers arrived. She was arrested without further incident.