Woman arrested after shots fired at Colorado Springs apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was arrested after firing shots into the ground at a Colorado Springs apartment complex Monday night, according to police.

Police said around 10:15 p.m., they got a call about shots fired at the Lynmar Apartments in the area of Union Boulevard and Vickers Drive.

When officers arrived, they learned the suspect had gone back into an apartment with several other people. Everyone else came outside and told officers the suspect was “passed out drunk,” and they had hidden the gun from her, according to police. Officers went into the apartment and arrested the suspect without incident.

Police said the shots had been fired into the ground in the parking lot. No one was injured by the shots.