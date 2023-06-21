(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A 38-year-old woman in Pueblo is facing numerous charges after hitting two people with her car and leaving the scene on Tuesday, June 20.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday to the 3400 block of Skateboard Lane on a report of a person who had been run over.

Prior to officers arriving on scene, they were informed that the driver of the car, later identified as 38-year-old Tammi Salazar, was driving away. When officers arrived, they found a woman and a man who had both been hit by Salazar’s car.

Both people were taken to the hospital. One suffered non life-threatening injuries and the other was later transferred to a different hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD said Salazar returned to the scene while officers were still investigating, and she was arrested on numerous charges. She was booked in jail for Vehicular Assault, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Careless Driving Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Driving Under the Influence, Driving Under the Influence Per Se (having a blood alcohol content of .08% within two hours of driving), and Driving Under Restraint.

Salazar is due in Pueblo County Court on June 26.