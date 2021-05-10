Woman accused of stabbing man in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman has been arrested on assault charges after allegedly stabbing a man in southern Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, they got a call about a stabbing on B Street, between Interstate 25 and the north gates of Fort Carson. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies identified the suspect as Mahryan Uhrig, 21. She was arrested and jailed on assault charges.