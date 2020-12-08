Woman accused of stabbing man in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman is facing attempted murder charges after she stabbed a man in eastern Colorado Springs Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said it happened around 4:30 p.m. on East Pikes Peak Avenue near the intersection with Murray Boulevard. The victim had called 911 to request medical attention for the woman, who he said was intoxicated, according to police. While on the phone with 911, the victim reported the woman had stabbed him.

The victim sustained a serious stab wound to the neck, but is expected to survive.

The suspect, 30-year-old Ivanna Read, left the scene but was arrested a short time later, according to police. She is charged with attempted first-degree murder.