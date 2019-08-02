Woman accused of robbing Colorado Springs convenience store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A citizen helped officers identify and arrest a woman who is accused of robbing a South Nevada Avenue convenience store Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the robbery happened around 4:20 p.m. at the Kum & Go at South Nevada Avenue and Las Vegas Street.

Police said the suspect threatened customers and employees, telling them she had a gun, though one was not seen. She then stole cash from the register and ran away, according to police.

A customer followed the woman to an area near Dorchester Park, according to police. The customer led officers to the suspect, and they arrested her about six minutes after the robbery.

Police said the suspect, 36-year-old Crystal Johnson, was wanted on an unrelated felony warrant. She was also in possession of meth at the time of the arrest, according to police.