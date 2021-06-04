Woman accused of murdering newborn found partially buried in Yoder yard

YODER, Colo. — A woman is facing murder charges after her newborn baby was found partially buried in a yard in January, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said on January 23, they got a call about an unresponsive newborn lying partially buried in the caller’s yard in Yoder, which is about 27 miles east of Colorado Springs. It’s not immediately clear who made the call.

When deputies arrived, they confirmed the infant was dead.

After a lengthy investigation, deputies arrested the baby’s mother, Amy Grace Carr, on Thursday. She is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body. Deputies said more charges may be forthcoming.

