Woman accused of having a relationship with Barry Morphew arrested for trespassing

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Shoshona Darke, the woman accused of having a relationship with Barry Morphew, has been arrested for trespassing.

Darke, 51, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 28, for trespassing at Morphew’s former home in Maysville on Monday, Sept. 27. Investigators reviewed several different home security recordings and verified the information provided by the homeowner.

According to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Darke removed a package from the front door where there were “No Trespassing” signs. An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday and she was taken into custody in the Maysville area without incident the same day.

Darke is charged with second-degree criminal trespassing, a Class 3 misdemeanor. According to court records, her bond has been set at $500.

She will have a bond hearing Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. in front of Judge Patrick Murphy, the same judge who is over the Barry Morphew case.

According to Morphew’s arrest papers, on Dec. 16, 2020, a Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputy received a tip from a woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, that Darke was intimately involved in a relationship with Morphew.

Darke denied having a romantic relationship with Morphew the following day when asked by deputies.

However, a pole camera installed by the FBI near Darke’s home from December 2020- April 2021 captured images of Morphew’s truck consistently coming and going and sometimes staying through the night. Darke later said she met Morphew in October 2020 at the dumpster near the Maysville home.

In the December 17 interview with investigators, Darke said she did not know Suzanne Morphew, “and, Suzanne, she’s my age. She’s, a lot of people say I resemble her.” Suzanne is the missing woman and wife of Barry Morphew who disappeared on Mother’s Day weekend in 2020.

In addition, on Feb. 12, 2021, Darke and Morphew checked into the Antler’s Hotel in Colorado Springs with Morphew carrying her luggage and Darke holding a bouquet of flowers.

