Mother accused of firing shots at boy during dispute over sneaker sale

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman is facing charges after she fired shots at a teen boy during a dispute over a shoe sale Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said the dispute happened around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Murray Boulevard just north of Palmer Park Boulevard. A boy had used three fake $100 bills to buy a pair of sneakers from an acquaintance, according to police. The two boys arranged to meet and return the sneakers.

The seller and his mother went to the buyer’s apartment to retrieve the sneakers, according to police. Words were exchanged, and the mother fired several shots at the buyer, according to police. Police said at least one bullet entered an apartment window.

The mother, 43-year-old Tara Proctor, was arrested.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.