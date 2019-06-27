Woman accused of assaulting officers during arrest in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman is facing charges after she assaulted multiple officers who were trying to arrest her in southern Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 2:30 p.m., they got a call about a woman causing a disturbance at an unspecified business in the area of Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. She hit multiple people while leaving the business, according to police.

When officers found the suspect, she threw things at them and punched one of them, according to police. The suspect, Jennifer Schoolfield, then kicked another officer who was attempting to get her into a police car, according to police.

Schoolfield was arrested on multiple charges, including assault on a peace officer and assault.