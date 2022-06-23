EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An El Paso County woman is facing charges for kidnapping her own child, deputies have reported.

Amber Green, 36, is accused of forcing her way inside a home on Mt. Herman Road Tuesday, and abducting her child at gunpoint.

Later, at about 3:30 p.m., EPSO deputies said Green met up with the child’s father, who is the custodial parent, in the parking lot of a Monument business. There, they said, she returned the child unharmed.

EPSO deputies then arrested Green without incident.

Green is now facing several charges, including first degree burglary, felony menacing, and violation of a custody order.