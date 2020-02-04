Westminster police looking for man accused of fatally beating, strangling ex-wife

1  of  93
Closings and Delays
Academy District 20 Academy School of Driving Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo Banning Lewis Academy Calhan RJ1 Calvary Chapel Eastside Canon City RE-1 CEC Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Christian Schools Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Community Dental Health Compassion International Corpus Christi Catholic School Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3 CPCD Head Start Cragmor CRC Cripple Creek-Victor Custer Co. Sch. Dist. Department Of Justice District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Donna's Dolphins Swim School Ellicott 22 Evangelical Christian Acad. First Baptist Church Black Forest First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs First Congregational Church First Southern Baptist Church - CS Foundation for Successful Living Fountain Valley School Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Fremont Co. Head Start Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Hanover 28 Holy Apostles Preschool Huerfano Re-1 Inside Out Youth Services Int. Salon & Spa Academy James Irwin Charter Schools James Madison Charter Academy La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 Mission Medical Center Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain Song Community School Mountain View Medical Group Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Entrada School-Based Health Center Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pima Medical Institute Primero RE-2 School District Pueblo Community College Pueblo Cooperative Care Center Pueblo Dist. 70 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences Redemption Hill Church RMSER Early Learning Centers Security Public Library Sparkles & Lace Boutique St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Mary's High School St. Paul Catholic School State government offices in Denver and surrounding counties Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue The Colorado Springs School The McClelland School The Salvation Army - 908 Yuma Campus The University School The Vanguard School Thomas MacLaren School Trace Church Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo Unity Campus Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov. Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

Westminster police looking for man accused of fatally beating, strangling ex-wife

Crime

by: KDVR Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
James Naulls Jr. / Photos courtesy Westminster Police Department

James Naulls Jr. / Photos courtesy Westminster Police Department

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman who was allegedly beaten and strangled by her ex-husband has died, the Westminster Police Department said Monday evening.

Yasmin Usama Dahabreh succumbed to her injuries at a hospital, police said.

Her husband, 30-year-old James Arthur Naulls Jr., is accused of beating and strangling her on January 31.

Police believe Naulls cut off his ankle monitor, which he was wearing as he awaited trial for a November 14 aggravated assault.

Police said Naulls has “very distinct” facial and neck tattoos. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shaved head.

There are active warrants for his arrest.

“Through our investigation, we have reason to believe some of Mr. Naulls’ friends or family are helping him hide and evade capture. Mr. Naulls is wanted in connection with a murder investigation and deserves due process of the judicial system, but those found to help him avoid capture will also be investigated, and if appropriate, charges will be filed against them,” WPD said on its website.

Police said anyone with information about Naulls’ whereabouts should call 911.

Anonymous tips can be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to Naulls’ capture.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local