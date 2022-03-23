PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A West Park man has been arrested for threatening several neighbors with a knife and a gun. No one was injured.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 37-year-old Israel Masimer for felony menacing

Tuesday afternoon.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 3900 block of Willow Lane on a report of possible menacing. While en route to the call, Pueblo County Sheriff Communication Officers told responding deputies the suspect threatened a woman with a knife while she sat in a car on the street and then threatened other neighbors with a gun.

When deputies arrived, they immediately spotted a man matching the description of the suspect.

Deputies ordered the man to the ground. Masimer complied and was taken into custody without incident. Deputies located and took possession of the gun and knife.

Deputies learned Masimer threatened to slash the tires of the woman sitting in her car. The woman said Masimer then pointed the knife at her in a threatening manner. Another witness said she went outside and Masimer pointed the knife at her before going into his home.

The witnesses said Masimer returned outside with a shotgun and pointed it at neighbors before deputies arrived.

Masimer was arrested on two counts of felony menacing. He has been booked into the Pueblo

County Jail and his bond is set at $10,000.

Masimer was in court on Wednesday for advisement. His next court date is Monday at 9:30 a.m.