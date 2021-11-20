Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Roundup

STATEWIDE – The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is trying to locate two wanted street criminals.



Courtesy of Safe Streets.

Ryan May, age 37, is a white male, 5’09” and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. May, who was previously on the Safe Streets Program on October 26th, 2018, has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Vehicle Theft.



Courtesy of Safe Streets.

Joey Orcutt, age 28, is a White male, 5’ 03” and weighing 160 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Orcutt, who was previously on the Safe Streets Program on August 21st, 2020, has three warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges: Contempt of Court on a Violation of a Protection Order, Damage Property, Criminal Mischief, and Identity Theft. His total bond amount is $42,500.



If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact the Pueblo Police Department.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.