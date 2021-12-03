Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for Dec. 3

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is trying to find two wanted street criminals.

Lou Trujillo-Arbour, 33, is a Hispanic male who stands at 5’06”, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Trujillo-Arbour was previously on the Safe Streets Program on February 3, 2017. He has a no bond warrant

for a Parole Violation which includes Assault.

Colton Sena, 32, is a Hispanic male who stands at 5’10”, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Sena has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes, Dangerous Drugs, Possess Contraband and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. He has a second warrant for Failure to Comply which includes Assault. His total bond amount is $5,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward