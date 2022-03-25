PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Pueblo Police are looking for 23-year-old Kaylie Dora. She has a no-bond warrant for aggravated robbery. She has two warrants for failure to appear which include possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, burglary, and ID theft – possession with intent to use. Her total bond amount is $11,000.

She is described as a white woman, 5’ tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers are also looking for 36-year-old Anthony Sammon and who is described as a Hispanic man, 5’05”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Sammon has five warrants.

He has a warrant for identity theft – alter/make written instrument and forgery – check/commercial instrument. He has a second warrant for contempt of court for violation of a protection order. He has three warrants for failure to appear which include the following charges: harassment, contempt of court – violation of a protection order, and shoplifting. His total bond amount is $12,465.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.