Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for Feb. 4, 2022

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Daniel Howard, 23, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Howard has a no bond warrant for Homicide – Murder 1 – Extreme Indifference which includes Firearm – Illegal Discharge, Weapon – Prohibited Use – Aim Firearm, Reckless Endangerment.

Brandon Black, 32, is described as a White male, 5’08”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Black

has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Vehicle Theft.

He has a second warrant for Failure to Appear which includes the following charges: Traffic Offense, Violation of a Protection Order, Child Abuse – Negligently Cause Bodily Injury Added Count, Driving Under Restraint, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Injury, No Insurance – Driver, Failing to Report Accident – Call Police, Careless Driving and Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device. His total bond amount is $10,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.