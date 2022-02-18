Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for Feb. 18, 20

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Benardino Montoya, 23, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11”, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Montoya has two no bond warrants for Robbery.

Bryon Landeros, 22, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Landeros has a warrant for Dangerous Drugs which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute and Vehicular Eluding. His bond is $20,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.