Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for Feb. 11, 2022

PUEBLO, Colo. —The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Brandy Aragon, 34, is described as a Hispanic female, 5’03”, 147 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Aragon has three warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges and a total bond amount of $75,000.

Public Order Crimes

Controlled Substance – Special Offender – Firearm

Motor Vehicle Theft

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Identity Theft

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

Fraud – Impersonation

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender

Theft

Violation of a Protection Order

Criminal Impersonation – Cause Liability

Criminal Impersonation – Gain Benefit

Phabian Trujillo,19, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Trujillo has warrant for Public Order Crimes which includes Controlled Substance – Special Offender – Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute. His total bond amount is $10,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.