Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-up

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

42-year-old Matthew Cady is a white man, 5’08” tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Cady has a warrant for Contempt of Court – Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft. His bond is $10,000.

36-year-old Brittany Mondragon is a Hispanic woman, 5’01” tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mondragon has five warrants. Her total bond is $14,500.

Three warrants for Failure to Appear which includes: Attempted Assault -Known/Reckless Cause of Injury and Criminal Possession of Identification Documentation

Two warrants for Failure to Appear which includes Fraud – Illegal Use of Credit Cards, Criminal Possession of Financial Device, Criminal Possession, Criminal Possession of Identification Documents, Identity theft

Pueblo Police is asking anyone with information on these individual to contact them. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If you information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.